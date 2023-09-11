BGFD participates in Nashville stair climb to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Bowling Green Fire Department participated in a years-long tradition to honor the 343 fallen 9/11 firefighters.
BGFD firefighters climbed 110 floors at the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in Nashville. The 13th Annual Nashville Stair Climb is an event to honor the fallen 9/11 firefighters who climbed the stairs of the 110-story Twin Towers to rescue people 22 years ago.
Participants wore full gear weighing 60 to 80 pounds and each climber was given a badge to wear with the name and photo of a firefighter who was killed on 9/11.
For more information about the stair climb, visit nashvillestairclimb.com.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.