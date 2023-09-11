Hot Rods fall 6-5 to the Grasshoppers in season finale

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the season finale, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-27, 69-57) let up three runs in the ninth to fall 6-5 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (32-33, 68-61) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bowling Green offense struck first in the bottom of the third against Greensboro starter Thomas Harrington. Nick Schnell walked, Blake Robertson singled, and Chandler Simpson walked to load the bases. Carson Williams smacked a sacrifice fly to left, plating Schnell to make it 1-0. Xavier Isaac scored Robertson from second on a single to center, putting the Hot Rods up 2-0.

After Greensboro scored a run in the fourth off Bowling Green starter Sean Harney and tied the game against Bowling Green reliever Alex Cook in the bottom of the sixth, the Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Robertson reached first on a fielder’s choice and came around to score on a two-run homer by Mario Fernandez against Grasshoppers reliever Ryan Harbin.

The Hot Rods scored again in the bottom of the eighth off Grasshoppers reliever Darvin Garcia after Greensboro cut the deficit to one in the top half of the frame. Willy Vasquez led off with a single and was plated on a double from Brock Jones to make it 5-3.

Nick Cimillo notched a three-run blast in the top of the ninth off Hot Rods reliever Nate Dahle, and Bowling Green went scoreless in the bottom half to lose 6-5.

Garcia (2-0) collected the win, letting up a run on two hits and a walk over 1.0 inning. Dahle (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and three strikeouts over 1.0 frame. Julian (2) Bosnic locked down the save with two punch outs in a perfect ninth.

