Jury to decide damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis

A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe...
A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe two same-sex couples.(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe two same-sex couples.

A judge ruled the former Rowan County clerk violated their constitutional rights when she denied them marriage licenses.

We first covered the story back in the summer of 2015. In the eight years since then, passions have cooled considerably, but one legal question still has not been settled.

Related coverage:

It will be up to a jury to decide whether and how much Davis might have to pay in damages.

Two couples sued her.

David Ermold and David Moore were denied a marriage license three times. James Yates and Will Smith were denied a total of five times.

Davis’ stand turned Morehead into the center of a battle over gay rights in the summer of 2015 after the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v Hodges.

On September 3, 2015, a judge ordered Davis to jail for contempt of court. Thousands rallied with her in Carter County when she was released.

The judge has already ruled, without the need of a trial, that Davis clearly violated the couples’ 14th Amendment right to marry.

However, the question of damages has lingered as the case has seen a number of setbacks, appeals and delays.

At the federal court in Ashland, things are scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. Monday. The two cases are separate but, obviously, very similar. So, they’re being tried at the same time.

Davis could owe compensatory and punitive damages plus legal fees. We’re told those costs in this case could have run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Katie Elisabeth Payne, 26, of Glasgow, was last seen yesterday evening.
UPDATE: Glasgow Police have located missing woman
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Nashville

Latest News

Body of missing Smiths Grove man found
Body of missing Smiths Grove man found
BGFD 911 stair climb
Members of BGFD participate in the 13th annual Nashville Stair Climb to honor 9/11 Firefighters
For more information about the stair climb, visit nashvillestairclimb.com.
BGFD participates in Nashville stair climb to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located