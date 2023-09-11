Logan County High School JROTC hosts annual 9/11 Remembrance Run

By William Battle
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Logan County High School’s JROTC Program hosted its annual 9/11 Remembrance Run at the LCHS track.

Enlisting help from the community and their classmates, they spent the school day honoring the lives lost on that fateful day.

“It’s important that we remember September 11 so that we can really celebrate those people that lost their lives needlessly and we need to remember the injustice that was laid upon us as U.S. citizens because that shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Everything we know could be lost in a second,” said Addison Connelly, JROTC Platoon Leader.

Participants carried an American Flag while walking or running around the track as the names of each victim were read aloud over the loudspeaker.

They ran one lap around the track for every life lost for a total of 2,977 laps or 744 miles.

While none of the students participating in the event were born yet, they have grown up in a world that was forever changed by the events of that day.

“September 11 changed our country forever just from one single event from a group of hijackers that took over 4 planes and it could happen at any time so we always remember what could happen so we never let our guard down again as a country,” said Logan County High School student, Devin O’Neal.

As these students run to remember those who lost their lives, they remind us that the spirit of unity and resilience lives on in the next generation.

