Man with 35 dogs inside van arrested, police say

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A man from northeast Tennessee is in jail in Letcher County, Kentucky, facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a fight that led to much more.

Whitesburg police were called to the parking lot of Food City on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the van had hit another car near the Gas-N-Go gas station.

The drivers of the two vehicles, Billy Coleman of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Ronald Adams of Fleming County, Kentucky were fighting on the ground and had to be pepper sprayed, authorities said.

Once police got them apart, they said they discovered Coleman and his wife had been living in the van for around two weeks and had 35 dogs with them.

They also found out that Adams and his wife, who are related to Coleman’s wife, had met them in Whitesburg because they were told Coleman’s wife had gone two weeks without food. Police said she convinced her husband to take her to Letcher County because she had lived there in the past.

Adams and his wife managed to get Coleman’s wife into the car with them at the Pine Mountain Grill and took off, causing Coleman to chase them to the parking lot where the fight started, according to reports.

Police arrested Coleman and charged him with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Those charges are misdemeanors, but officers said additional felony charges are likely. Adams was not arrested.

Coleman was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Two people were at the gas station when they noticed the dogs inside. They contacted an animal rescue group to come help police gather the dogs up and take them to safety. The dogs are being held at the Appalachian Pet Pantry location until the group can find homes for them.

Letcher County is in eastern Kentucky, on the border with Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.