Showery Tuesday, chillier Wednesday

Some of us may see lows in the upper 40s this week!
By Dana Money
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday saw gorgeous sunshine along with highs in the middle 80s across the region! Tuesday will feature chances for showers as a cold front passes through the viewing area.

Some of us may see lows in the upper 40s this week!

Wednesday and Thursday will be our coolest days of next week with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the middle 50s. Some areas away from city limits may see overnight lows dip into the upper 40s- that would be the coldest air of the season! We are looking dry for the rest of the week after Tuesday’s rain, so there will be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the crisp flannel-weather that is coming up!

