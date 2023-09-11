Sports Connection 9-10-23: Bowling Green Boys Golf and Barren County Football
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb discuss WKU’s dominating win over Houston Christian plus week 4 action of high school football. Then they sit down with with the seniors of Bowling Green Boys Golf Ben Davenport, Ty Wilson, Graham Hightower, and Reed Richey. Later they talk to Barren County football head coach Tommy Muse and senior defensive end Brooks Browning.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.