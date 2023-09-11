BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday will have highs back up in the middle 80s with sunshine and clouds throughout much of the day.

Sunshine and clouds today, then rain rolls in tomorrow!

Tuesday brings in our best rain chance for the week as a cold front will pass through the region. Cooler temperatures will arrive midweek through the weekend, with highs staying below normal across the region. Overnight lows this week may reach into the upper 40s in some regions across the WBKO viewing area, especially those outside of city limits. It’ll be a beautiful week, get outside and enjoy it if you are able!

