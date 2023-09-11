Sunshine and clouds today, then rain rolls in tomorrow!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday will have highs back up in the middle 80s with sunshine and clouds throughout much of the day.

Tuesday brings in our best rain chance for the week as a cold front will pass through the region. Cooler temperatures will arrive midweek through the weekend, with highs staying below normal across the region. Overnight lows this week may reach into the upper 40s in some regions across the WBKO viewing area, especially those outside of city limits. It’ll be a beautiful week, get outside and enjoy it if you are able!

