Tompkinsville woman accused of murdering El Paso Uber driver released on split bond

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville woman charged with the murder of an El Paso Uber driver was released last month on a split bond.

Phoebe Copas allegedly shot Daniel J. Piedra Garcia in the back of the head while he drove her to the Speaking Rock Casino to meet her boyfriend on June 16.

Copas claims that she believed that Piedra Garcia planned to kidnap her and take her to Juarez, Mexico, though this claim is only due to the vehicle passing an exit sign for Juarez on the way to the casino. Piedra Garcia had not left their intended path, and police say that there were no nearby ports to Mexico.

Copas’ attorney claims that she tried to exit the moving vehicle, but the doors were locked. They also claim that Copas tried to call the police, but her phone did not work. This is when she allegedly tried to take control of the vehicle by grabbing the steering wheel, and then shot Piedra Garcia in the back of the head, causing the vehicle to crash into a concrete barrier.

Copas then took a photo of the crime scene and sent it to her boyfriend in El Paso. She did not call emergency services until she was instructed to do so by her boyfriend after he received the photo. Piedra Garcia died in the hospital five days later.

Following a bond hearing on August 16, Copas was released on a $500,000 split bond. Her bond was initially set at $1,500,000. Copas is set to appear in court on Sept. 14 for a judge’s conference.

The El Paso District Court and Copas’ attorney have been unable to confirm whether she is residing in Tompkinsville or in El Paso in the days leading to the conference.

Copas has previous violent offenses in Tompkinsville, including assault in the second degree. In 2021, she used a pistol to strike her husband in the head several times after a verbal argument over money. The case was eventually dismissed.

