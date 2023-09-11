Two shot, one dead, suspect in custody after overnight shooting at Nashville hotel

One of the victims was shot in the hip area and died at the hospital later in the day, according to police.
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Overnight shooting in Nashville(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two adults were shot overnight in South Nashville and police have a suspect in custody, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said one of the shooting victims has died.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said an exchange of gunfire shooting was reported at the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel on Metroplex Drive.

Police said Hykame Knowles, 27, was shot in the hip area and was taken to a hospital for surgery. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center later that day, according to police.

A security worker at the motel was also shot and suffered a graze wound on his neck. Police said he did not require treatment.

Police said they had a suspect in custody on Sunday but are still working to confirm the identity of the person or people responsible.

