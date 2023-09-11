UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Shawn Faulkner, who was last seen on September 3, 2023 and reported missing, has been found. He was located in the same general vicinity where his vehicle was left parked.

The Warren County Coroner was called to the scene. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death. There are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.

The search continues today for Shawn Faulkner, a Smiths Grove man who left his home four days ago and has not been seen since.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Faulkner left his home around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, intent on going to a nearby creek that is family frequently visited.

Monday night, when Faulkner still had not returned and his wallet was found on his bedside table, his family realized that something must be wrong.

Beginning their search on Tuesday morning at the creek at the end of Martinsville Road, the family discovered Faulkner’s vehicle, locked, with his cell phone in the front seat.

“First, I called his sister and I got in contact with her, and she came and met with me and we just did a general overlook of the area, and at that point we both decided that it was time to call in the police and see what can be done to find him,” explained Martina Faulkner, Shawn’s spouse.

Once the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they unlocked Shawn’s vehicle and found that Martina’s backpack containing a first aid kit and flashlights was missing.

The sheriff’s office and Smiths Grove Police established a canvassing search of the area with community help on Wednesday afternoon. Faulkner’s family said that search and rescue boats entered the water around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with hopes of locating Faulkner.

In the meantime, Martina and the rest of Shawn’s family are calling on the community’s help.

“I ask that if anyone has any idea, has saw him since then, just please get in contact with the sheriffs or get in contact with me, or anything through social media. Just please make contact, we just want him back home,” said Martina.

Shawn was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to be carrying a camouflage backpack with pink trim. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

