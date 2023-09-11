WKU Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball has announced its 2023-24 non-conference schedule. The slate will feature seven home non-conference matchups, four away games and two tournaments on the road.

The overall schedule, including non-conference and conference play, will be 31 total games plus an exhibition. Of those 32 games, 15 will be in E.A. Diddle Arena, 12 on the road and five on a neutral court.

The season will unofficially get underway with Lane College in a preseason exhibition on Halloween at 6 p.m. in Diddle Arena. The first official game will be on Monday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. against Mercer at home. The Lady Toppers will go on the road for the first time on Nov. 10 to face Southern Utah as part of a scheduling initiative between Conference USA and the WAC.

WKU will return home to host Cornell on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The Lady Toppers will close out that week with a road trip to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Lady Toppers will return to Bowling Green to take on Bucknell on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. for the annual Spread the Red Education Game.

As previously announced, WKU will participate in the Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 24-26 in Estero, Florida. The Lady Toppers’ first opponent will be Kansas State on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. (CT).

On Dec. 2, WKU will travel to Oregon State to play the Beavers. WKU will host Ball State on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and then will take on Abilene Christian in Diddle on Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. as the second part of the CUSA-WAC scheduling initiative.

WKU will play in the Missouri State Classic Nov. 20-21. The Lady Toppers will take on host Missouri State on the 20th and then Nevada on the 21st.

The Lady Toppers will conclude non-conference play with West Virginia State on Friday, Dec. 29 in Diddle Arena at 6:30 p.m.

