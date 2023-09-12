Advocates call for more funding for kinship care in Kentucky

Kentucky has one of the highest rates in the nation, and advocates say they need more support and funding to make a positive change.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It is estimated more than 96,000 Kentucky children live in kinship care, meaning they are under the supervision of other relatives or close family friends.

“It’s essential for kids to stay connected in some capacity to family and folks that they know in order to reduce the amount of trauma that gets experienced due to that removal,” said Shannon Moody with Kentucky Youth Advocates.

There are about 58,000 children right now in Kentucky living with their grandparents.

“One is because, obviously, we’ve been hit pretty hard by the opioid epidemic. That is an unfortunate reality for a lot of our families across the whole state,” Moody said.

Kentucky Youth Advocates lobby on behalf of children to work with lawmakers and other elected officials in search of change. Whether that’s helping to tweak the language in legislation or encouraging the use of budgetary funding, they say every child deserves someone in their corner.

“Allowing for folks to understand that they do have a voice, their voice is important, and then seeing that change happen as they make recommendations,” said Moody.

As is true with most things, there isn’t always enough money to go around. But there is one resource that advocates say should be considered and one particular group who is owed a seat at the table.

“Directly related to opioid settlement funds, our communities talking about how kids are impacted and relative kinship families can be supported with those funds,” said Moody.

They say the goal is also to be proactive instead of reactive. Help children undergo mental health counseling to begin healing wounds and focus on breaking the cycle.

UK’s College of Social Work is home to the Kentucky Kinship Resource Center. They provide peer support and support groups as well as a guide to available programs across the state.

