Alligator captured in East Tennessee

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.(TWRA)
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers had a surprising call on Monday in East Tennessee.

Wildlife officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod were called to the Whites Creek area of Rhea County and trapped a 4-foot alligator.

The state’s wildlife agency said that the alligator was believed to have been raised in captivity. Officers Poore and Elrod were able to capture the gator, and it was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo.

Officials said that alligators are not native to this part of Tennessee and ask that residents not dump unwanted animals. Currently, alligators are found in Shelby and Hardin counties in West Tennessee.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September...
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September 11.(TWRA)

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted that a seven-foot alligator was recently videoed by its personnel in western Tennessee at the Wolf River Wild Life Management Area in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in southwest Tennessee.

Alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from the southern border states, and the state has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee, the agency said.

Officials said that alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation, and they can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes, which allows them to continue breathing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
Tompkinsville woman accused of murdering El Paso Uber driver released on split bond
A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe...
Jury to decide damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist

Latest News

Infowars host Owen Shroyer, accompanied by his attorney Norm Pattis, speaks to reporters...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island