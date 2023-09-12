Cool nights, mild days ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple of very spotty showers are possible as we head into the early evening, mainly west of I-65. Some clouds linger tonight, but skies look mainly clear for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s over the next several nights and I would not be surprised if a few areas bottomed out in the upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday night. The sunshine during the day is going to get highs into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A few showers are possible on Saturday as another front swings by. Right now, don’t expect much wet weather, so no need to alter those outdoor plans. If there are any changes to the forecast, we will be the first to let you know. The forecast is certainly giving us a little taste of early autumn.

The dry air is going to make it feel cool in the morning, but nice and mild during the afternoon. (David Wolter)

CLIMATE: Our normal high this time of year is 84 with a low of 61.

The Autumn equinox is Saturday, September 23rd.

Enjoy the nice sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.