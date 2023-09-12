Cool nights, mild days ahead

Cool nights and mild afternoons are the theme of the forecast for the next several days.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple of very spotty showers are possible as we head into the early evening, mainly west of I-65. Some clouds linger tonight, but skies look mainly clear for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s over the next several nights and I would not be surprised if a few areas bottomed out in the upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday night. The sunshine during the day is going to get highs into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A few showers are possible on Saturday as another front swings by. Right now, don’t expect much wet weather, so no need to alter those outdoor plans. If there are any changes to the forecast, we will be the first to let you know. The forecast is certainly giving us a little taste of early autumn.

The dry air is going to make it feel cool in the morning, but nice and mild during the afternoon.
The dry air is going to make it feel cool in the morning, but nice and mild during the afternoon.(David Wolter)

CLIMATE: Our normal high this time of year is 84 with a low of 61.

The Autumn equinox is Saturday, September 23rd.

Enjoy the nice sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
Tompkinsville woman accused of murdering El Paso Uber driver released on split bond
A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe...
Jury to decide damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist

Latest News

Cool nights and mild afternoons are the theme of the forecast for the next several days.
Comfortable Sunshine Ahead
Rain showers for this morning
Rain showers for this morning
Rain showers for this morning
Rain showers for this morning
Some of us may see lows in the upper 40s this week!
Showery Tuesday, chillier Wednesday