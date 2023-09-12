EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died. He was 91.

Eastern Kentucky University sent out a statement Tuesday morning notifying the campus community about Kidd’s passing. Kidd was moved into hospice care last week.

Kidd is EKU’s most successful head coach in the football program’s history.

EKU says Kidd joined the Colonel family as a student-athlete, then built a monumental career as head football coach at EKU from 1964 to 2002.

Kidd, who a Corbin native, won two national championships as coach of the Colonels in 1979 and 1982. He also won 314 games in his career and has received Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors 10 times.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, and funeral services will be held on Monday, both at the EKU Center for the Arts.

