Feeding America announces school food pantry partnership with Allen County Schools

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) has announced a partnership with the Allen County School District to support a new School Pantry Pilot Project within the school system.

The program seeks to improve food security among students and their families by providing perishable and non-perishable food items at no cost.

The school pantry will be another resource beyond school meals to support students and their families who are facing hunger by providing them consistent access to food.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Allen County School District for the School Pantry Pilot Project,” said FAKH Executive Director Jamie Sizemore. “Schools are a natural fit for food pantries to allow kids and their families easy access to additional food, if needed. Parents might not be able to access traditional pantries in their community because of times open or location so we are meeting them where they are the most.”

The Allen County School District stands as one of six school districts across the FAKH service area collaborating with FAKH on this initiative, which is scheduled to be in operation from September through March 2024.

Through the partnership, FAKH will acquire and transport food to the school district, provide cold storage units, food safety training and educational materials directing families to additional food assistance through local FAKH Agency Partners and SNAP.

“We are truly excited to take part in this dynamic partnership for the good of the community,” said Sarah Lockwood, Family Resource Coordinator for Allen County Intermediate School.

“By supporting this project we are working towards a future where every child has access to nutritious meals,” added Hannah Erwin, Family Resource Coordinator for Allen County Primary School.

The pilot initiative is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Feeding Kentucky.

“Food insecurity has significant detrimental effects on health, especially in children, and can leave devastating, long-lasting impacts across communities, so it is critical we develop and implement resources for our neighbors who need them most,” said Leon Lamoreaux, President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky. “Our sponsorship of this impactful venture reflects Anthem’s ongoing support for strategic, innovative opportunities that address the health needs of children across Kentucky.”

“We are glad to be able to support FAKH and their Pantry Schools through this initiative,” said Kate McDonald Goodin, No Kid Hungry Kentucky Campaign Director at Feeding Kentucky. “The School Pantry Project will help us cultivate communities where students along with their families don’t have to stress over the burden of hunger.”

