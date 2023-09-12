Greenwood named assistant WKU Softball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former NFCA All-American, two-time All-Region, and two-time All-ACC selection, Carmyn Greenwood joins WKU Softball on The Hill as an assistant coach.

“We are extremely excited to add Carmyn to our staff,” said head coach Amy Tudor. “She excelled at a high level as a collegiate player and now currently is excelling as a professional player. Her passion, desire to impact, and work ethic will fit nicely with our current staff and team culture.”

Now playing professional softball in the summer with the Florida Vibe, Greenwood was a standout left fielder at both Auburn and Louisville, spending her final season with the Cardinals batting .400 with 54 runs, 14 home runs, and 52 RBIs.

She left the program with a school record, .408 lifetime batting average, second on the program’s all-time list with a .657 career slugging percentage and is fourth with a .453 on base percentage.

Greenwood also stood among Louisville’s top five leaders in single season batting average, hits, runs, home runs and total bases.

Greenwood was a 2021 All-ACC Second Team Honoree and NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team Member, ending her true senior season with a .430 batting average.

In her fifth and final year in Louisville, Greenwood garnered All-ACC First Team, NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team, and NFCA All-America Third Team recognition.

Greenwood’s coaching resume includes Louisville Softball camps, Florida Vibe camps, NFCA camps, and Softball Prep camps.

She was a travel ball coach with the Birmingham Thunderbolts, and 14U and 18U coach with the Indiana Fusion.

“I’m super excited to get this opportunity to coach with Coach Tudor and this great staff,” said Greenwood. “I’m thankful to be here at WKU with this talented group of players and look forward to being part of the future success.”

The Birmingham, Alabama native was an NFCA scholar-athlete, member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll and Academic Team.

She graduated from Louisville in 2021 with a degree in marketing.

