Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Pam Thurman

Pam Thurman is a lifelong music educator sharing the gift of music with generations of students...
Pam Thurman is a lifelong music educator sharing the gift of music with generations of students and the community.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The gift of music was given to Pam Thurman at an early age. With her mother and father being musicians and music educators, her youth was filled with melodies of every kind and she has been sharing that gift with her community ever since.

“Giving the gift of music is probably the best gift you can give,” Thurman said. “It’s just one of those gifts that when you give it, nobody can take it away.”

Following the example set forth by her parents, she also became a music educator. With the exception of some time teaching in Minnesota, her teaching career was spent in schools around Warren and Simpson Counties.

“I first started teaching in 1977 right out of college. High school choir to middle school choir, I just fell in love with music and taught ever since,” Thurman said.

She did, however, take a break from teaching to take care of three daughters and went back to teaching as soon as she was able.

Recalling her time as a student studying in Germany, she talked about how music transcends language barriers.

“Music just communicates on a level that’s different. It’s just something you don’t even have to speak the language,” Thurman said.

In 2020, she retired from the public school system but did not leave teaching as a career. She is currently teaching at Holy Trinity Lutheran School and is involved with three music programs through SKYPAC’s Arts of Southern Kentucky.

One of those programs is a singing group comprised of community members over the age of 60 called The Golden Chorale. The group travels to area nursing homes and local events bringing joy to the community through their performances.

Pam says that bringing others joy is what brings her the most joy.

“When we go to these nursing homes and retirement homes and other places where there are elderly people, the blessing of making them happy, our group comes out energized,” Thurman said. “It’s been just as joyful for us to do it as it has been for the people who get to hear us.”

With decades of experience and work as an educator and musician, Pam has no intention of ever stopping.

“I don’t know if I will retire,” Thurman said. “I’ll just probably keep on doing this until I can’t.”

