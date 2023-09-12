Lady Topper Golf dominates in Cincy for Jennifer Duke Invitational victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Lady Topper Golf earned a dominating 34-shot win at the Jennifer Duke Invitational on Tuesday behind Catie Craig’s individual victory. The Lady Toppers fired a 1-over 281 on Tuesday and finished the event at 14-over, while Craig was the only golfer under par for the event, thanks to a 4-under 66 in the final round.

”This team is something special.” said head coach Adam Gary. “They play for each other and help each other improve. I’m super proud of them and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store.”

Craig got off to a scorching start the first day of the tournament, capturing the lead and never looking back. The 2023 Conference USA champion posted eight birdies Tuesday and led the entire tournament in birdies with 17.

Arnold’s second-place finish marked the best result of her career. Coach Gary spoke on Arnold’s steady improvement and success in this tournament. “Sarah had a lot of fight in her today. She got off to a rough start but never gave up. Her time is coming soon because her game has really improved.”

Gary, the winningest head coach in program history, has now led WKU to 10 team championships in his nine seasons at the helm of the program. “I’ve been lucky to have some great players on my teams. It’s been fun to be a part of this turnaround. Good players make coaches look good and that’s definitely true here.”

Overall, WKU Women’s Golf has now claimed their 27th team championship in program history.

The Lady Toppers saw senior Addie Westbrook finish in the top five as well, a career-best finish for her. Westbrook tied for fifth in the tournament with a 7-over 217.

Sydney Hackett and Averi Cline tied for 13th among the field, both posting overall scores of 12-over 222. After scoring 7-over 77 in round two, Cline bounced back nicely by shaving five strokes from her score, finishing with a 2-over 72 in round three.

WKU had two women competing as individuals at the two-day Invitational as well. Senior Rachel Rich found herself in the top 40 after finishing 22-over 232. Sophomore Nina McMurtrey finished 61st overall after a 6-over 76 closing round.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action at Furman’ Lady Paladin Invitational on September 22-23 in Greenville, S.C.

Results – Final

1. Catie Craig– 73, 67, 66 – 206

2. Sarah Arnold – 72, 69, 71 – 212

T5. Addie Westbrook – 72, 73, 72 – 217

T13. Sydney Hackett – 75, 74, 73 – 222

T13. Averi Cline– 73, 77, 72 – 222

T34. Rachel Rich * - 79, 78, 75 – 232

T61. Nina McMurtrey * - 85, 80, 76 – 241

*individual

