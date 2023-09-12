Local organizations explain correlation of domestic violence, sexual assault and suicide

National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.
National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but the week following World Suicide Day on Sept. 10 is National Suicide Prevention Week.

It is a week-long campaign that focuses specifically on informing and engaging people on the warning signs of suicide and prevention.

Hope Harbor, a sexual trauma recovery center in Bowling Green, works with people who have experienced sexual assault or trauma.

They help survivors and offer a 24-hour support service via a hotline, as well as medical and legal advocacy.

There is also counseling and therapy available for survivors.

Executive Director, Melissa Whitley said there can be a high correlation between survivors of rape or sexual assault and the ideation or contemplation of suicide.

“Sexual assault survivors are at a high risk of experiencing major depressive disorders or post-traumatic stress disorders, which leads to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and stress,” she said.

Executive Director of Barren River Area Safe Space, or BRASS, Tori Henninger said that in the case of a domestic violence survivor, the ideation of suicide can sometimes be used as a tool for power or control over an intimate partner in a relationship.

“In intimate partner abuse, specifically, we have to recognize that it’s a relationship,” she said. “It is give and take, It is not all abuse, and often, the reason that people utilize that as a tool of abuse [is] to make those kinds of threats is because they know that there’s still the connection of love, they still know that there are the desires to make sure that that person is fulfilled and happy and that there would be a loss if that person was no longer around.”

She adds that the most dangerous time for a person in a DV situation is when the partner who is being abused is fleeing or trying to flee.

“That’s when the most serious murder-suicides occur,” she said. “Where a person says, If I can’t have you, no one can...then the feelings that they get overwhelmed with what they had just done... they also attempt or complete suicide.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the toll-free number at 988. You can also call Hope Harbor’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 270-846-1100.

“If someone has experienced sexual violence or they have questions or we’ve worked with this client in the past,” Whitley said. “They can call us 24 hours a day and talk with us and there’ll be someone on the other end to talk with him to let them know that they’re not alone.”

For more information on National Suicide Prevention Week, click here.

