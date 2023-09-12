Man dies trying to hike Grand Canyon from rim to rim in single day

National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's...
National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's South Rim to the North Rim in a single day.(Christopher Poissan | NPS)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is dead after National Park Service officials say he tried to hike the Grand Canyon from rim to rim in a single day.

Just before 2 p.m. last Saturday, dispatchers received a call about a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, about a mile south of the Cottonwood Campground.

KPHO reports that the hiker became unresponsive, and bystanders began CPR while rescue crews were en route.

National Park Service rangers arrived via helicopter and tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The hiker has been identified as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia.

According to the park service, Varma was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim when he suffered a medical emergency. While his cause of death has not been determined, officials said temperatures on the North Kaibab Trail could reach over 120 degrees during the hotter months of the year.

Visitors are strongly advised to avoid hiking the inner canyon during the heat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Varma’s death remains under investigation by the park service and health officials in Coconino County.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
Tompkinsville woman accused of murdering El Paso Uber driver released on split bond
A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe...
Jury to decide damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist

Latest News

Anubis has assisted in searches in the past, helping recover victims of the 2021 tornadoes.
Missing Smiths Grove man located by search and rescue dog
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating death
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024