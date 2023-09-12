BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will feature chances for showers as a cold front passes through the viewing area, especially the first half of the day.

Rain showers for this morning

Skies will turn mostly cloudy later this afternoon with highs making it to the mid 70s. Today through Thursday will be our coolest days of next week with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the middle 50s. Some areas away from city limits may see overnight lows dip into the upper 40s- that would be the coldest air of the season! We are looking dry for the rest of the week after Tuesday’s rain, so there will be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the crisp flannel-weather that is coming up!

