Rain showers for this morning

Rain showers for this morning
Rain showers for this morning
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will feature chances for showers as a cold front passes through the viewing area, especially the first half of the day.

Rain showers for this morning

Skies will turn mostly cloudy later this afternoon with highs making it to the mid 70s. Today through Thursday will be our coolest days of next week with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the middle 50s. Some areas away from city limits may see overnight lows dip into the upper 40s- that would be the coldest air of the season! We are looking dry for the rest of the week after Tuesday’s rain, so there will be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the crisp flannel-weather that is coming up!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe...
Jury to decide damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
Tompkinsville woman accused of murdering El Paso Uber driver released on split bond

Latest News

Rain showers for this morning
Rain showers for this morning
Some of us may see lows in the upper 40s this week!
Showery Tuesday, chillier Wednesday
Some of us may see lows in the upper 40s this week!
Showery Tuesday, chillier Wednesday
Sunshine and clouds today, then rain rolls in tomorrow!
Sunshine and clouds today, then rain rolls in tomorrow!