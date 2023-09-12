Russellville Schools celebrates Kentucky’s High Attendance Day

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent Schools is celebrating the statewide High Attendance Day with a twist. The district will be observing the campaign all week, recognizing that attendance is directly related to student success.

Organized by the Kentucky Directors of Pupil Personnel through the Kentucky Department of Education, the event promotes and aims to boost attendance in Kentucky schools.

Elementary, middle, and high schools across the commonwealth will be competing to determine who has the highest attendance percentage at each level.

Russellville High School Principal, Rex Booth, says the drive will help break bad habits created during the pandemic.

“Since COVID, kids have been kind of conditioned to where if they have just a sniffle or if they’re not feeling well you know for two years we told them to stay home and we’re trying to get ourselves out of that condition now and obviously if they’re sick we want them to stay home,” Booth said. “We’ve got to get that back into a place where kids are coming to school consistently and getting out of that conditioned behavior that we created, so now we’re trying to undo some of those bad habits.”

The district has also been doing everything in its power to ensure that students are attending school.

“We’ve got supports put into place to make sure that we are consistently tracking attendance. We are making phone calls. We are going on home visits,” Booth said. “Anything that we can do to get our kids back into school consistently and learning in front of their teachers.”

The winning schools will be announced at a state conference.

Russellville Schools say that their competition will go by grade level. Incentives for students will include food and prizes with the winning class to be determined at the end of the week.

