Arts of Southern Kentucky ‘Laugh and Love Show’ returns

(Source: SKyPAC)
(WBKO)
By Presley Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The comedian known as Earthquake and singer Jon B will be performing at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) in the comedy event called “Love and Laugh Show 2.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“Love and Laugh Show 2” is presented by Horseman Entertainment and DC Clement State Farm Insurance Agency, and is returning to Bowling Green after taking place in April of this year.

It will be hosted by Meech Dog and open with performers Sweet Baby Kita and Zac Townsend.

Tickets are available for purchase online at at www.theskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880 or in person weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

Earthquake has made appearances on BET, Showtime, and Comedy central and his 2021 Netflix special with Dave Chappelle known as “Chappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake Legendary” was named “Comedy Special of the Year” by the New York Times.

Jon B’s found success when his debut album “Bonafide” went platinum and was nominated for a Grammy

He also has collaborated with well-known artists such as Tupac Shakur, Jay Z, Faith Evans and Nas.

