Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts their sixth annual Over the Edge fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the last six years, hundreds of community members have gathered together to rappel down five stories at Stadium Park Plaza.

On Sept. 15 to 16, hundreds of more people will rappel down the parking garage, by taking a step over the edge and facing the fear and anxiety that comes with that first step.

Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step people take shows a sign of bravery, something over 1,000 children in Southcentral Kentucky showed last year when speaking up about sexual abuse.

“The bravery that people show when stepping off the back of a building, trusting a team, and going down five stories backward very much signifies the bravery that a child shows when they make a disclosure. When you decide to be brave enough, it is nothing in comparison to what those children are showing. It shows them that adults care about them, see them, and are here to make a difference for them,” said Chasity Goshorn, President of the Board of Directors for Over the Edge.

If you would like to show support to those rappelling down Stadium Park Plaza, you can do so on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. There will be lots of activities for the children in attendance like inflatable obstacle courses and yard games.

To learn more about the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, you can visit their website.

