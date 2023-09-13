Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts their sixth annual Over the Edge fundraiser

Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step...
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step people take shows a sign of bravery, something over 1,000 children in Southcentral Kentucky showed last year when speaking up about sexual abuse.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the last six years, hundreds of community members have gathered together to rappel down five stories at Stadium Park Plaza.

On Sept. 15 to 16, hundreds of more people will rappel down the parking garage, by taking a step over the edge and facing the fear and anxiety that comes with that first step.

Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step people take shows a sign of bravery, something over 1,000 children in Southcentral Kentucky showed last year when speaking up about sexual abuse.

“The bravery that people show when stepping off the back of a building, trusting a team, and going down five stories backward very much signifies the bravery that a child shows when they make a disclosure. When you decide to be brave enough, it is nothing in comparison to what those children are showing. It shows them that adults care about them, see them, and are here to make a difference for them,” said Chasity Goshorn, President of the Board of Directors for Over the Edge.

If you would like to show support to those rappelling down Stadium Park Plaza, you can do so on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. There will be lots of activities for the children in attendance like inflatable obstacle courses and yard games.

To learn more about the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anubis has assisted in searches in the past, helping recover victims of the 2021 tornadoes.
Missing Smiths Grove man located by search and rescue dog
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Adra McDonald has been indicted on charges of abuse and neglect following the death of her...
Kentucky woman facing charges in mother’s death; accused of leaving her on floor for weeks
Clevon Stephens
Logan County officials searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step...
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosting sixth annual “Over the Edge” fundraiser
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
Those that have no interest in driving are welcome to apply as a bus monitor.
WCPS invites public to test drive school buses, hopes to recruit bus staff
Warren County Public Schools is allowing the public to test drive their school buses.
WCPS invites public to test drive school buses, hopes to recruit bus staff