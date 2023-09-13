Bowling Green League of Bicyclists looking for riders for inaugural breast cancer awareness ride

100% of benefit proceeds from the run will be going to My Pink Navigator, a support group for...
100% of benefit proceeds from the run will be going to My Pink Navigator, a support group for those fighting breast cancer, and The Thomas H. Wernsing Wig Relief Foundation Inc., which provides styled wigs for chemotherapy patients.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green League of Bicyclists is looking to the community for help with their inaugural Women’s Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness.

“It’s going to be a fairly easy ride, just casual. You don’t have to be an experienced rider, just a safe rider to come and join us,” said Diane Moats, president of the Bowling Green League of Bicyclists.

Moats said they’re looking for 50 female riders, regardless of ability, to participate.

“When you sign up for the ride, it is a $30 fee to cover expenses, but they will also at that time have an opportunity to donate as well,” Moats said. “There’s no specific limit for individuals, just anything that you can afford to do. I’m sure it will be appreciated.”

Beginning at Anna’s Greek Restaurant, cyclists will traverse the city through downtown, neighboring areas and the university before coming back full circle.

Moats has begun work looking for sponsors as well, saying she’s already raised $3,000 for the cause.

“We’re just looking for businesses that might like to help out with sponsorship starting at $125, all the way up to $1000,” Moats said.

100% of benefit proceeds from the run will be going to My Pink Navigator, a support group for those fighting breast cancer as well as The Thomas H. Wernsing Wig Relief Foundation Inc., which provides styled wigs for chemotherapy patients.

Moats said keeping the charities within the area was a top priority.

“We wanted this to not be just a donation to the American Cancer Society and not really be able to see where that money went,” Moats said. “We wanted our donors to know that the money is staying local and it is a support for those patients in need.”

Those wishing to join the ride can register online until Oct. 4, the ride will begin at Anna’s Greek Restaurant Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.

