College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice. (Source: KCRA, Mcallister Family, Stacy Breckenridge, Excel Photography)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Loved ones in California are remembering a young man who had one of the biggest smiles and an even bigger heart.

That’s how those who knew and loved Justin McAllister remember him.

According to school officials, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for Sacramento City College died Monday after football practice.

This was his first season at the city college after transferring from Western Oregon University.

And he wasn’t a stranger to the Sacramento community as he graduated from nearby Delta High School in 2022.

Principal Craig Cornelson says the community has deep connections with McAllister and he left his mark at the school.

“It’s devastating. He performed at the highest level and did everything seriously with a good heart,” Cornelson said.

At Delta High, McAllister starred in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

McAllister left his high school classmates with a quote saying “It goes by fast” in their senior yearbook.

“It kind of helps us reflect on what’s important,” Cornelson said. “We have to make the most of what we have and put our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anubis has assisted in searches in the past, helping recover victims of the 2021 tornadoes.
Missing Smiths Grove man located by search and rescue dog
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Adra McDonald has been indicted on charges of abuse and neglect following the death of her...
Kentucky woman facing charges in mother’s death; accused of leaving her on floor for weeks
Clevon Stephens
Logan County officials searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defense attorneys ask senators to end impeachment trial
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step...
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts their sixth annual Over the Edge fundraiser
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) said that the first step...
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosting sixth annual “Over the Edge” fundraiser