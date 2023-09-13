Cool night ahead

A fairly dry forecast over the next several days
Lows dip into the 50s tonight, but rebound to around 80 Thursday afternoon.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The low humidity is going allow temperatures to take the tumble tonight. Expect lows in the lower 50s to start your Thursday. With air this dry, it can cool down quickly, but also heat up nicely. By the afternoon, highs will top out around 80 degrees.

A light jacket might be needed to start your Thursday.
A light jacket might be needed to start your Thursday.

The forecast looks very consistent over the next several days. We maybe heating up a little more next week. In terms of rain, it looks pretty dry overall. There could be a few showers later on Saturday, but certainly no need to cancel any outdoor activities. If there are any changes to the forecast, we will be the first to let you know.

The nice weather in place is a reminder that autumn begins in less than 2 weeks.
The nice weather in place is a reminder that autumn begins in less than 2 weeks.

The forecast is certainly giving us a little taste of early autumn. The true fall season begins Saturday, September 23rd.

