Craig earns CUSA Co-Golfer of the Week honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf junior Catie Craig was named Conference USA Co-Golfer of the Week after winning the Jennifer Duke Invitational hosted by Cincinnati at the top of the week.

Last year’s CUSA champion finished her dominating performance in Cincy with a 4-under 66 final round.

Her 66 was the lowest round of any golfer in the tournament and it ties for third-best round by any Lady Topper in program history.

Craig led the Lady Tops to team victory over 2023 Big East Champs Xavier.

Leading the entire tournament in birdies with 17, Craig grabbed the lead early in the first round and never looked back. Over the 54-hole tournament, Craig shot 4-under 206.

This is now the second golfer of the week honor for Craig. The junior earned the same honor last year after winning the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational.

