Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object

By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a driver who hit a fixed object.

On Aug. 15, around 8:12 p.m., a vehicle struck a fixed object located at a business in the 1300 block of Veterans Memorial Lane and fled the scene.

The vehicle appears to be occupied by a black female operator and a white female passenger.

The vehicle that fled appears to be a white Chevrolet Equinox and the Equinox should have damage on the passenger side.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you recognize the person in the video.

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for your information.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit their Web site at www.781CLUE.org, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

The telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

