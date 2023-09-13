Gov. Beshear: Small businesses investing, creating jobs can apply for tax credits worth up to $25,000

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear urged the owners of Kentucky’s small businesses to apply for a tax credit of up to $25,000 on Wednesday.

Tax credits are available to eligible companies that added at least one net new full-time employee and invested $5,000 or more in qualifying equipment or technology within the past 24 months.

“The entrepreneurs running Kentucky’s small businesses are a major driving force behind our strong economy,” Beshear said. “This program rewards small businesses for continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s people and products, enabling more future growth for businesses and their communities – and now is the time to apply.”

“The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit is an essential way to support businesses that are already growing and making an impact in their communities across the state,” said Monique Kuykendoll Quarterman, executive director of KY Innovation, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “It is a highly effective tool for companies in a broad range of sectors making important contributions to Kentucky’s economy by hiring and investing in their business. We strongly encourage those who have filled new positions and invested in new equipment to learn more and apply now.”

Qualifying small businesses may be eligible to receive a state income tax credit ranging from $3,500 to $25,000 per year.

The tax credit amount depends on the number of jobs created and the amount invested in new equipment or technology.

Most for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees will qualify, including construction, manufacturing, retail, service and wholesale companies.

“As a small business, it really helps to have somebody in your corner,” said Kyle Robinson, founder of Print My Threads, located in Greenup County. “We’re buying from suppliers, investing in equipment and hiring some of the best employees. But all of that adds up, and so you have a lot of overhead. When we found out about the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit, that made growing a lot easier; and when we grow, so do our partners.”

To learn more about this program and others offered by KY Innovation – and to access the current version of the KSBTC application – visit kytaxcredit.org, contact the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development at 800-626-2930, or email info@kyinnovation.com.

