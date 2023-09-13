Lovely sunshine ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The sunshine during the day is going to get highs into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Dry weather persists until possibly the weekend.Only look for a few showers on Saturday as another front swings by. Right now, don’t expect much wet weather, so no need to alter those outdoor plans. If there are any changes to the forecast, we will be the first to let you know. The forecast is certainly giving us a little taste of early autumn.

