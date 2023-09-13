Metcalfe County HS Golf Team wins 16th District Tourney

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe County High School Golf Team won the 2023 16th District Tournament on Tuesday.

The Hornets defeated Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe and Russell Counties with a team score of 164.

MCHS Collin Shive was the individual runner up.

The team will compete in the regional golf tournament at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green on Sept. 19.

