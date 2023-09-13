Metcalfe County HS Golf Team wins 16th District Tourney

Pictured (L-R): Kruz Tucker, Noah Emmitt, Collin Shive, Ben Shirley, Kailin Birge, Coach Matt Reed(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe County High School Golf Team won the 2023 16th District Tournament on Tuesday.

The Hornets defeated Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe and Russell Counties with a team score of 164.

MCHS Collin Shive was the individual runner up.

The team will compete in the regional golf tournament at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green on Sept. 19.

