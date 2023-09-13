Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faulkner was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and he is assumed to...
UPDATE: Body of missing Smiths Grove man located
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
Tompkinsville woman accused of murdering El Paso Uber driver released on split bond
A federal trial is set to begin Monday afternoon to decide how much money Kim Davis might owe...
Jury to decide damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist

Latest News

Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman’s death. He says remarks were misunderstood
Seattle police released footage of detailed remarks from an officer after a women was hit and...
Seattle cop remarks on woman struck by another officer
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump and 18 other defendants
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury