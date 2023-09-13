This week’s JA People of Action is Heather Skaggs, Events Coordinator for M&L Electrical.

This week’s JA People of Action is Heather Skaggs, Events Coordinator for M&L Electrical. Heather’s favorite thing about JA is “the incredible investment they make educating students about the many career paths they can take, especially those they may not have known about or previously considered.” Heather also said, “Our local JA team is a wonderful, caring group to work with. I have found great fulfillment and personal growth by being involved with their mission.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.