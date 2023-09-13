WCPS invites public to test drive school buses, hopes to recruit bus staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is offering a unique solution to the nationwide shortage of bus drivers and monitors by allowing the public to test drive their school buses.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., interested applicants will have the opportunity to drive a school bus at the district’s transportation building at 800 Brookwood Drive. Michelle Dennis, Warren County Public Schools’ training and safety manager, hopes that this will remove any intimidation that potential applicants feel during the hiring process.

“A lot of people have never drove something as big as a bus, so they may not think that they can drive it, or they’re uncomfortable with doing it, so we’re actually going to open it up to the public to come in and be able to drive a bus,” Dennis said. “And also be here if they are interested to help them apply online to do that.”

Dennis emphasized that the position is ideal for those who would like full-time benefits with part-time work. No experience is required, and those who are interested will be properly trained and certified for their CDL license.

“When you come on board with us, we do all of the training for you to get your CDLs, and you are getting paid while you do your training,” Dennis said.

Those who have no interest in driving are welcome to apply as a bus monitor.

“They just work whenever preschool’s in session, but it’s still a perfect job for anybody who may be retired and just doesn’t really want to full-time retire, or somebody who just wants a little bit of something to do in a little portion of their day,” Dennis said.

Anyone interested in either position is encouraged to visit the job fair on Sept. 23 or apply online.

