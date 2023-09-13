WKU Men’s Basketball unveils non-conference schedule

After being announced as the new WKU Men’s Basketball Head Coach on Saturday, Steve Lutz held his first press conference as the new helm of the Hilltoppers.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the Hilltoppers’ 2023-24 nonconference schedule on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to have our nonconference schedule finalized,” Lutz said. “The schedule gives us six opportunities to play in front of our home fans inside Diddle Arena, but will also create a lot of opportunities to go on the road into tough environments. I’m confident it will prepare us for CUSA play and I can’t wait to get started and see how the guys perform when the lights come on in November.”

The Hilltoppers open the season at home on Monday, Nov. 6 by welcoming Kentucky Wesleyan to E.A. Diddle Arena and host six nonconference matchups in total.

After the opener against Kentucky Wesleyan, WKU travels to play Wichita State on Nov. 9 and Murray State on Nov. 14 before a home matchup with Kentucky State on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Hilltoppers will head to Montreal Thanksgiving Weekend for the Northern Classic, Nov. 24-26. WKU’s three opponents will be announced at a later date.

After the trip over the border, WKU hosts Campbellsville (Nov. 29) and Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 3) inside Diddle Arena before trips to Buffalo (Dec. 9) and Wright State (Dec. 12).

The Hilltoppers host Austin Peay on Dec. 16 before concluding nonconference play against two WAC opponents as part of the scheduling initiative with CUSA: at Cal Baptist (Dec. 19) and home vs. Abilene Christian (Dec. 30).

CUSA action opens on Jan. 6 vs. Liberty inside Diddle Arena.

All-time records vs. nonconference opponents

Kentucky Wesleyan (26-9)

Wichita State (3-2)

Murray State (98-54)

Kentucky State (8-0)

Campbellsville (6-0)

Eastern Kentucky (116-44)

Buffalo (0-1)

Wright State (2-1)

Austin Peay (43-14)

Cal Baptist (First meeting)

Abilene Christian (2-0)

