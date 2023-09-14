Barren County and Glasgow celebrate school spirit ahead of big football game

The Barren County-Glasgow spirit week celebration brought the whole county together in an effort to show their spirit for their local schools.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County-Glasgow Spirit Week celebration brought the whole county together in an effort to show their spirit for their local schools.

Today is the Barren County-Glasgow Spirit Fest. Glasgow County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd says it’s the first time they have tried something like it.

“Barren County-Glasgow has great athletics, great kids, it’s so fun,” Byrd said. “We want to provide a safe environment for these kids to come and enjoy our downtown square. We had a mega pep rally.”

Located right in the middle of Glasgow Square, the streets were blocked off and filled with people from all over the area. Along with fun activities for the students at those schools.

“We did have a mechanical bull here tonight, just something for kids to do,” Byrd said. “With high schoolers, we thought we would try something new. We have the dunking booth, and we have some of our administrators have gone up there. It’s just great to see people do these things for the kids.”

The celebration comes only two days before the Barren County-Glasgow football game. The two schools are considered cross-town rivals, but the event was focused on bringing the community together. No matter the score of the game.

“This will be a huge game. This game is big for all reasons, not just because of a big gate. It’s just another way for people to get together,” Byrd said. “Every year I went to high school it was my favorite memory win or loss and I am just so happy that it is back.”

After seven years of not playing, the schools hope to get the rivalry back going and to continue having these pep rallies.

