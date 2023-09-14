Beshear joins AESC leaders to place final steel piece at Bowling Green Gigafactory

$2 billion project is second largest economic development investment in Kentucky history
By Will Whaley and Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and executives from AESC to help place the last piece of structural steel at its 1.6 million-square-foot, $2 billion gigafactory in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark on Thursday.

The 30-gigawatt hour plant will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs in the region, producing battery cells and modules to power next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

“Today we celebrated another step forward for AESC in Bowling Green – the second largest economic investment in Kentucky’s history, set to create 2,000 full-time jobs,” said Beshear. “Our commonwealth is now a national leader in electric vehicle battery production, and AESC has been central to that success. I am grateful to this company’s leadership for betting on Kentucky and for bringing this transformational project to Warren County.”

AESC’s Bowling Green operation is the second largest economic development project in state history.

The company will produce new generation battery cells that provide 30% more energy density than the current generation, leading to reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs.

The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

“It is a monumental day for AESC and for our region, and this is the largest investment announcement our community has ever seen,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman. “Seeing the facility come to life is incredible. The economic impact of this project will generate $20 billion over the next decade, and at full employment, will generate over $233 million in new spending in the community annually.”

“We are thrilled that AESC chose Bowling Green as their home and are so excited to see the progress toward being online,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “This facility will create amazing opportunities for 2,000 of our residents, and we can’t wait to celebrate the opening with them.”

The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027 and is on track for an early 2025 opening.

