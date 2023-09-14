BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect lows in the lower 50s to start your Thursday. With air this dry, it can cool down quickly, but also heat up nicely. By the afternoon, highs will top out around 80 degrees.

Cool to start, but mild and sunny later!

The forecast looks very consistent over the next several days. We maybe heating up a little more next week. In terms of rain, it looks pretty dry overall. There could be a few showers later on Saturday, but certainly no need to cancel any outdoor activities. If there are any changes to the forecast, we will be the first to let you know.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.