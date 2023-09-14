Cool to start, but mild and sunny later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect lows in the lower 50s to start your Thursday. With air this dry, it can cool down quickly, but also heat up nicely. By the afternoon, highs will top out around 80 degrees.

Cool to start, but mild and sunny later!

The forecast looks very consistent over the next several days. We maybe heating up a little more next week. In terms of rain, it looks pretty dry overall. There could be a few showers later on Saturday, but certainly no need to cancel any outdoor activities. If there are any changes to the forecast, we will be the first to let you know.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Anubis has assisted in searches in the past, helping recover victims of the 2021 tornadoes.
Missing Smiths Grove man located by search and rescue dog
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle.
18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

A fairly dry forecast over the next several days
Cool to start, but mild and sunny later!
Lows dip into the 50s tonight, but rebound to around 80 Thursday afternoon.
Mainly dry and comfortable forecast ahead
A light jacket might be needed to start your Thursday.
Cool night ahead
Mild days ahead
Lovely sunshine ahead!