Driver identified in deadly Ohio River crash in Daviess County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities have identified the man pulled from the Ohio River last night in Daviess County.

Ohn Y. Awar, 30, of Bowling Green, was removed from the vehicle after driving into the river and reportedly died of blunt force trauma and drowning, according to Trooper Corey King.

He says the family has been notified and Kentucky State Police are continuing their investigation.

