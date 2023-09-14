Greensburg mayor names new police chief

Josh Judd has been named as the newest police chief of Greensburg Police Department. This photo was posted Thursday with the information about his hiring on the city of Greensburg's Facebook.(Photo provided by the city of Greensburg)
GREENSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) – The city of Greensburg announced its newest police chief Thursday morning.

Josh Judd, a Green County native, plans to return to lead the department, according to information posted to the city’s Facebook. He was named to the post by Greensburg Mayor John Shuffett.

“First, I want to thank Mayor Shuffett for the opportunity to return to my hometown and lead the Greensburg Police Department as Chief of Police,” Judd said in the post. “It is an absolute honor and privilege to do so.”

Judd said he plans to begin his time by recruiting certified officers. He said, “we will create a culture from the ground up which our officers and our community can be proud of.”

It is unclear when Judd will begin his duties.

