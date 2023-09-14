Logan County High School receives grant to assist with student mental health

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - September is recognized as Suicide Prevention/Awareness Month. Logan County High School is participating in several programs to assist in raising awareness and erasing the stigma of seeking help with mental health issues.

“In the U.S., an average of one person dies by suicide every 11 minutes,” said Cassie Taylor, Mental Health Therapist.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 20 to 34.

The school has received a grant from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative to create and implement interventions for those in crisis. The school is ensuring that students and their families are provided with the information and resources they need to get help.

The interventions and programs put into place by the school are not limited to students. There are resources in place for staff members, teachers, parents, and members of the community. However, the focus is placed on the students as they fall within the critical age groups.

Students face challenges in their lives stemming from factors such as bullying, low self-esteem, and other outside pressures.

“It’s important for students to keep up on their mental health because with us being teens and stuff, we go through a lot of stress going through school and just life in general because depression is one of those things that once it gets bad you can be in that hole for a very long time,” said LCHS student Nathan Carsten.

They also know that they are an important part of taking care of their peers by listening and helping others find their way to the proper resources.

“One thing you should do is really just comfort them,” said LCHS student Eric Blount. “Try to seek help from peers and specialists to try to help your friends and do as much as you can about that.”

However, the challenges they face can lead a student to feel isolated and reluctant to reach out for help; choosing to ignore or try to handle their problems alone.

“I want students to know that there is always someone who does care and even if you feel like you’re alone, you’re not alone,” Taylor said. “You can reach out to a trusted adult, a counselor, or mental health therapist at school.”

The school also displays posters and other reminders that anyone can call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. The hotline is also equipped to accommodate text messaging.

Resources can be found on the school’s website under the Quick Links tab through the district’s partnership with Care Solace. Through this option, parents and students can find links to different community resources.

The GRREC grant also allowed Taylor to create a Cozy Corner in the school’s alternative wing, giving students feeling overwhelmed and stressed a place to calm down and regulate their emotions.

“There are so many resources and a person just has to reach out and ask for help when they need it,” Taylor said. “That’s the most important thing you can do.”

