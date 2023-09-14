Some Rain Possible Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will again cool down nicely tonight and we are expecting to start off Friday morning in the low 50s, but like today, we warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Moisture levels increase on Saturday and that is going to allow for some scattered showers during the day. A few more are possible with a cold front towards the evening hours. Don’t cancel those outdoor plans, just make sure to have an indoor option. Most of the showers should be completely out by Sunday.

Moisture increases Saturday and that could allow for some scattered rain showers (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: The forecast is dry and a little warmer next week. Highs get back into the middle 80s starting on Tuesday.

