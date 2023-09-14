Some Rain Possible Saturday

An increase in moisture ahead of a cold front will allow for some showers on Saturday.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will again cool down nicely tonight and we are expecting to start off Friday morning in the low 50s, but like today, we warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Moisture levels increase on Saturday and that is going to allow for some scattered showers during the day. A few more are possible with a cold front towards the evening hours. Don’t cancel those outdoor plans, just make sure to have an indoor option. Most of the showers should be completely out by Sunday.

Moisture increases Saturday and that could allow for some scattered rain showers
Moisture increases Saturday and that could allow for some scattered rain showers(David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: The forecast is dry and a little warmer next week. Highs get back into the middle 80s starting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Anubis has assisted in searches in the past, helping recover victims of the 2021 tornadoes.
Missing Smiths Grove man located by search and rescue dog
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

An increase in moisture ahead of a cold front will allow for some showers on Saturday.
Dry Friday, Some Showers On Saturday
A fairly dry forecast over the next several days
Cool to start, but mild and sunny later!
A fairly dry forecast over the next several days
Cool to start, but mild and sunny later!
Lows dip into the 50s tonight, but rebound to around 80 Thursday afternoon.
Mainly dry and comfortable forecast ahead