Stevens, former WKU provost and dean, dies after ‘lengthy battle with cancer’

Dr. Cheryl Stevens
Dr. Cheryl Stevens(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni announced Thursday morning the death of the university’s provost emeritus.

Dr. Cheryl Stevens, the university’s former provost and dean of the Ogden College of Science and Engineering, died after a “lengthy battle with cancer,” Caboni said.

Stevens first came to WKU in 2012 and served as the dean of Ogden College. She then served as the chief academic officer form 2019 until her retirement in 2021.

“On behalf of the entire WKU family, I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” Caboni said in a statement released on social media.

Stevens began working as the dean of Ogden College after Dr. Blaine Ferrell, who retired in late 2011.

Dr. Stevens previously worked as the dean for Scholarship at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, according to WKU.

No further information was immediately available.

