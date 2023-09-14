Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide

By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect in a Scottsville fraud case has now been entered as a wanted person nationwide.

On June 15, Scottsville Police Department responded to a call at Hobdy Dye and Read Inc. in reference to a theft of $22,345.11 through a fraudulent check.

Police investigation determined that a check was forged on the company’s account and was traced to Navy Federal Credit Union in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police identified Konesia Pearson, 30, of Atlanta, as the suspect.

Pearson was indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury on Aug. 31 on a theft by unlawful taking charge.

Pearson will be extradited by to Scottsville upon arrest to appear in circuit court, according to an SPD release.

