Warren County Public Schools district names new principal of North Warren Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nadina Alexander has been selected as the next principal of North Warren Elementary.

Alexander is an accomplished educator with 18 years of experience, 16 years of those in the classroom. She has been employed by the Warren County Public Schools district since 2021, serving most recently as the assistant principal of Jennings Creek Elementary.

Prior to her employment at WCPS, Alexander worked for Edmonson County Schools and taught third, fourth, and fifth grades at both the Edmonson County 5th/6th Center and South Edmonson Elementary schools. She also taught third and fourth grades at North Butler Elementary School.

“I taught reading and writing and fifth-grade social studies, and took a leap of faith a couple of years ago and became the Dean of Students at Jennings Creek Elementary,” Alexander said. “I was there for a year and the next year became the assistant principal, until today.”

While some may be wary of taking on the title of principal after the school year started, Alexander said she’s grateful.

“I’m excited that they already have their routines and procedures in place, so it’s not something I’m gonna have to question and second guess,” Alexander said.

She said she’s excited to start making moves as principal, but has some important people to talk to before making any big decisions.

“I would like to just take some time and see what they have in place,” Alexander said. “Get some feedback from the community, from parents and from the staff, as well as even students to see what changes they would like to see in place, and then slowly try to implement those.”

When asked what she most wanted the school community to know about her, Alexander said that her door is always open.

“I also want to provide a safe school year for them, this is an opportunity for them to shine and show you know the county and other surrounding counties how awesome our students here at North Warren are,” Alexander said.

Superintendent for Warren County Public Schools, Rob Clayton, says Alexander’s previous work and performance are what set her apart from other people who applied.

“Nadina quickly distinguished herself as a servant leader when she joined Team WCPS back in 2021 and she is well respected by her colleagues,” Clayton said. “Her vast experiences, coupled with her heart for students, will be instrumental as she continues to build upon the special attributes and long-standing success of our North Warren school community.”

Alexander earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Master of Science in Library Media Education, and Rank I in Educational Administration, all from Western Kentucky University.

Alexander will assume her new responsibilities on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.