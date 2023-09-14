WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man is dead after an ATV accident in Warren County.

The accident happened Wednesday evening near 260 Drakes Creek Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved one ATV.

Gary E. Gillon, 56, was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the incident happened at the back of his property, which is along the edge of Drakes Creek.

Alvaton Fire Department and the Warren County Coroner’s Office also responded.

No further information was provided Thursday morning.

