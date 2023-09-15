Bowling Green and Greenwood square off across multiple sports
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green and Greenwood faced off across three sports on this Thursday night with each game impacting the district standings with two weeks left in the regular season.
Boys Soccer FINAL
Greenwood 0
Bowling Green 5
Volleyball FINAL
Bowling Green 1
Greenwood 3
Girls Soccer FINAL
Bowling Green 2
Greenwood 1
