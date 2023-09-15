Bowling Green and Greenwood square off across multiple sports

Bowling Green and Greenwood faced off across three sports on this Thursday night with each game...
Bowling Green and Greenwood faced off across three sports on this Thursday night with each game impacting the district standings with two weeks left in the regular season.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green and Greenwood faced off across three sports on this Thursday night with each game impacting the district standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

Boys Soccer FINAL

Purples beat the Gators 5-0

Greenwood 0

Bowling Green 5

Volleyball FINAL

Lady Gators beat the Lady Purples 3-1

Bowling Green 1

Greenwood 3

Girls Soccer FINAL

Lady Purples beat the Lady Gators 2-1

Bowling Green 2

Greenwood 1

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Anubis has assisted in searches in the past, helping recover victims of the 2021 tornadoes.
Missing Smiths Grove man located by search and rescue dog
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide

Latest News

WKU Soccer (2-2-5, 1-0-0 CUSA) got off to a hot start to Conference USA play on Thursday night...
WKU beats MTSU 3-0 led by Katie Erwin’s two goals
WKU beats MTSU 3-0
MTSU vs WKU - Women's Soccer
Lady Gators beat the Lady Purples 3-1
Bowling Green vs Greenwood - High School Volleyball
The Hilltoppers open the season at home on Monday, Nov. 6 by welcoming Kentucky Wesleyan to...
WKU Men’s Basketball unveils non-conference schedule