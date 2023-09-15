Bowling Green and Greenwood square off across multiple sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green and Greenwood faced off across three sports on this Thursday night with each game impacting the district standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

Boys Soccer FINAL

Purples beat the Gators 5-0

Greenwood 0

Bowling Green 5

Volleyball FINAL

Lady Gators beat the Lady Purples 3-1

Bowling Green 1

Greenwood 3

Girls Soccer FINAL

Lady Purples beat the Lady Gators 2-1

Bowling Green 2

Greenwood 1

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.